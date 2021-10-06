Opelousas man arrested in shooting incident on Sapphire Street

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident Tuesday in Opelousas.

Police say that on October 5, 2021, at about 10:45 am officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 Block of Sapphire Street. Upon arrival, they say it was determined that a disturbance had occurred between at least two men in the area that resulted in one of the men, identified as 19 year old Treshawn L. Thomas, allegedly firing several rounds in the direction of a person he was arguing with and at least two other bystanders.

Police say that fortunately no one was struck by any of the gunfire.

Officers say they are still investigating whether or not anyone returned fire toward Thomas. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Thomas was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on (3) counts of attempted 1st Degree Murder.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

