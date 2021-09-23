Opelousas man arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile

An Opelousas man has been arrested by police in connection with an investigation into indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Opelousas Police say 39-year-old Tony Curtis Lavergne was arrested on September 22 following an investigation.

Lavergne is accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old that was living in the same home as him.

Police also say that Lavergne allegedly attempted to encourage the teen to use illegal narcotics.

A warrant was issued for Lavergne's arrest and he was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Lavergne was booked on charges of Indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

