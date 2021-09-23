Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Opelousas man arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile

items.[0].image.alt
KATC Photo
Opelousas Police.PNG
Posted at 11:08 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 12:08:53-04

An Opelousas man has been arrested by police in connection with an investigation into indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Opelousas Police say 39-year-old Tony Curtis Lavergne was arrested on September 22 following an investigation.

Lavergne is accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old that was living in the same home as him.

Police also say that Lavergne allegedly attempted to encourage the teen to use illegal narcotics.

A warrant was issued for Lavergne's arrest and he was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Lavergne was booked on charges of Indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.