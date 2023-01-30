Opelousas man accused of second-degree murder

An Opelousas man is accused of attempted second degree murder following a Saturday shooting in St. Landry Parish.

On January 28, 2023 deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting complaint near the 200 block of Halfway House Road in the Arnaudville area, according to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz.

Upon further investigation, it was learned that the victim was travelling on Meche Road in the Arnaudville area when he was advised by one of his passengers that someone in a gray Nissan Sentra was attempting to flag them down. When the victim stopped the vehicle, three male subjects exited the Nissan. One of the Nissan’s passengers, later identified as Curtis Fields, Jr., had a firearm with an extended magazine inside the waistline of his pants, according to investigators. The victim began fist fighting with one of the occupants of the vehicle and they wrestled each other to the ground. When the victim was able to stand up, Fields drew the gun from his pants and shot the victim in the leg. The victim lay on the ground and remained until all occupants of the other vehicle left the area. The victim then got in his vehicle and called 911. While on the phone, the Nissan followed him home then left the area travelling towards Grand Coteau, the Sheriff stated.

Investigators say while travelling to Meche Road to investigate the area, deputies came into contact with the Nissan Sentra and all occupants. Upon searching the vehicle, the gun was located under the front driver seat.

When the deputies spoke with Curtis Fields, Jr., he stated after the altercation with the victim and the driver of the Nissan was concluded, the victim returned to his vehicle and grabbed a knife. Curtis Fields, Jr. stated that when he saw the knife, he drew his firearm and fired a single shot at the victim, striking him in the leg.

On January 28, 2023 Curtis Fields, Jr. was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on a charge with attempted second degree murder.

Bond is set at $100,000.

