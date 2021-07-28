Opelousas man arrested after altercation on Hwy 167

An Opelousas man is accused of attempted second degree murder following an altercation on Highway 167 in St. Landry Parish.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, deputies responded to the intersection of Lilac Road and Highway 167 in the Opelousas area in regards to a man who was allegedly swinging a bat at something in the ditch. Witnesses observed a man crawling out of the ditch covered in blood, and the first man then drove away in a black Jeep, leaving the scene, SLPSO says.

A witness told deputies he tried to follow the Jeep, but was unsuccessful due to traffic; however, he was able to take a picture of the back of the Jeep and its license plate.

After further investigation, deputies determined that the victim was walking eastbound on Highway 167 when a black Jeep stopped on the side of the road. Leon Cassimere, Jr. allegedly exited the Jeep holding an aluminum bat and yelled, "I'm going to kill you." Cassimere then began hitting the victim with the bat until he fell into the ditch, then left the area in the vehicle.

Deputies say Cassimere admitted to being involved in the altercation with the victim on Highway 167. He told deputies the victim stole items from his property on previous occasions and he "decided to handle the situation himself."

Cassimere was arrested on Monday, July 26, and was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on one charge of attempted second degree murder. Bond has been set at $75,000.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel