Opelousas issues boil advisory for some residents

The City of Opelousas has issued a boil advisory for some residents.

The advisory was issued due to water line repairs made in the area of Jefferson, Court and Foulard Streets.

Residents in this area will likely experience low water pressure or water outage due to several issues with the water lines.

Repairs have been completed and residents will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, while thanking you for your patience and understanding," said Mayor Julius Alsandor.

Questions can be directed to the city by calling 337-948-2555 or City Hall at 337-948-2520

