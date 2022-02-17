Opelousas home is target in two recent shootings

Opelousas Police are asking for the public’s help following two recent shootings that occurred in the 100 block of W. Church Street.

Police say unknown suspects targeted the same residence on two occasions firing numerous rounds of gunfire at the home.

The first shooting happened in the early morning of February 10, 2022, during which time it was determined that some type of flammable substance was thrown at the home. Shortly after, several gunshots were fired at the home.

At the time, police say the home was occupied by three adults and one child. Fortunately, no one in the home was injured.

Police say at least eight rounds were fired at the home with at least one round entering the residence causing damage to property inside.

The second shooting happened on the evening of February 16, 2022.

Police say it was determined that over fifty rounds were fired at the residence striking the home and several vehicles.

Four adults were in the home at the time. No one was injured.

In both incidents video surveillance was available, but Opelousas Police say the video is not of the clarity to help quickly identify suspects involved in the shootings.

It is believed that the shootings may be connected to previous shooting incidents in the area.

OPD says investigators have and will be following up with other law enforcement agencies that are investigating possible related shootings.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to these shootings to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

