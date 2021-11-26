Opelousas holds its 6th annual Thanksgiving dinner

OPELOUSAS — In St. Landry Parish, the city of Opelousas held their 6th annual Thanksgiving dinner at Opelousas Middle.

One hundred fifty plates were given to the less fortunate at the drive-by event.

Donations and gift cards were also accepted to give to those in need.

"So today is our 6th annual Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless and unfortunate. Unfortunately because of COVID we have to make it a drive-thru this year instead of the normal praise and worship we have with the dinner."

