Opelousas High teacher cited for simple battery on student

An Opelousas High School teacher has been cited for simple battery and placed on paid leave after allegedly putting their hands on a student.

According to a report, a teacher was cited on Thursday, March 4, after allegedly putting her hands on a student.

The incident was called in to the Opelousas Police Department who investigated.

A parent reportedly told officers that the teacher "put her hands on her child" during the incident.

Opleousas Police Chief Martin McLendon says that the incident occurred during a confrontation between the student and teacher about a dress code violation.

The student was reportedly wearing a "Black Lives Matter" sweatshirt.

The St. Landry Parish School dress code states that sweatshirts must be plain, solid colored in black, white, heather gray, or dark navy blue with no emblem, logo, or marking.

McLendon says that the teacher approached the student and told them to report to the office.

The student allegedly refused and McLendon says that, in an attempt to force the student to go, the teacher grabbed onto the student.

"The incident escalated when the female teacher allegedly grabbed the student by the arm to escort him into the office to address the policy violation. It is not school policy that staff make any physical contact with a student when handling such matters. The unlawful physical contact constituted a violation of L.A.R.S. 14:35 Simple Battery."

St. Landry Parish School System Superintendent Patrick Jenkins says the teacher has been placed on leave with pay pending an investigation.

Jenkins says that no other information will be provided as it is a personnel matter.

The teacher involved in the incident was issued a summons to appear in the Opelousas City Court

