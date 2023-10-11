Watch Now
Opelousas High Homecoming details released

Posted at 2:46 PM, Oct 11, 2023
Opelousas' High School's Homecoming Week is underway, and the community is invited to some of the festivities.

The Homecoming Parade will be Thursday October 12 from 5 p.m. until about 7 p.m.

The parade will start at Opelousas City Hall on North Street, proceed to Main Street then Burteaud Street and end at South City Park.

Everyone is invited to watch the parade and cheer on their Tigers as they proceed down the route. Congestion is expected along the route between 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Anyone who isn't attending the parade should plan to avoid the area during that time if they can, officials say.

The game will be on Friday October 13 at Donald Gardner Stadium. The OHS Tigers will face Livonia High School, with kick-off at 7 p.m. Officials are asking everyone to prioritize safety during these events.

