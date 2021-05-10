Opelousas High and Biomed to dismiss early due to power outage

Opelousas High and Biomed will dismiss early on Monday, May 10, due to a power outage caused by a blown transformer,

Dismissal will begin at 11:00 AM for car riders, and bus riders will follow at 11:30 AM.

School Board officials say that all phone lines are down at the school at this time.

Parents and guardians can find more information on future decisions regarding school dismissal via SLP app, district website and social media pages

