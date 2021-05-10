Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Opelousas High and Biomed to dismiss early due to power outage

items.[0].image.alt
KATC photo
St. Landry Parish School Board
Posted at 10:03 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 11:06:52-04

Opelousas High and Biomed will dismiss early on Monday, May 10, due to a power outage caused by a blown transformer,

Dismissal will begin at 11:00 AM for car riders, and bus riders will follow at 11:30 AM.

School Board officials say that all phone lines are down at the school at this time.

Parents and guardians can find more information on future decisions regarding school dismissal via SLP app, district website and social media pages

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.