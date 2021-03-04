Opelousas healthcare center providing vaccines to eligible residents

Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center in Opelousas will open as a vaccination site for those who make an appoint to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The center, located at 8762 Hwy 182 in Opelousas, is asking those eligible to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Those without an appointment will not be vaccinated.

Vaccinations will be happening from 1:15pm – 3:45pm. To schedule an appointment call 337-678-9000

Vaccination Available only for those in the current eligibility group:

• Persons 65 years of age or older

• Dialysis patients

• Persons 55-64 years with at least one of the following conditions: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, Heart Conditions, Immunocompromised from solid organ transplant, Obesity, Severe Obesity, Sickle Cell Disease, Smoking, Type 2 Diabetes

• All pregnant persons regardless of age

• Teachers and Support staff working onsite at K-12 schools or daycares

• Frontline Healthcare Workers

• Recipients of Home and Community Based Waiver Services

• Professional Home Care Workers

• Law Enforcement and other First Responders

• Election workers assigned to work March/April election. Must carry a letter stating that they were selected to work election.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel