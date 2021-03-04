Menu

Opelousas healthcare center providing vaccines to eligible residents

KATC News
Posted at 12:26 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 13:26:52-05

Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center in Opelousas will open as a vaccination site for those who make an appoint to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The center, located at 8762 Hwy 182 in Opelousas, is asking those eligible to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Those without an appointment will not be vaccinated.

Vaccinations will be happening from 1:15pm – 3:45pm. To schedule an appointment call 337-678-9000

Vaccination Available only for those in the current eligibility group:

• Persons 65 years of age or older
• Dialysis patients
• Persons 55-64 years with at least one of the following conditions: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, Heart Conditions, Immunocompromised from solid organ transplant, Obesity, Severe Obesity, Sickle Cell Disease, Smoking, Type 2 Diabetes
• All pregnant persons regardless of age
• Teachers and Support staff working onsite at K-12 schools or daycares
• Frontline Healthcare Workers
• Recipients of Home and Community Based Waiver Services
• Professional Home Care Workers
• Law Enforcement and other First Responders
• Election workers assigned to work March/April election. Must carry a letter stating that they were selected to work election.

