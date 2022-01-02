Opelousas General welcomes first baby of 2022

Opelousas General Health System congratulates Benkayla Bradley and Marquis Andrus on the birth of their son Marquis Isaiah Andrus, the first baby born at OGHS this year.

Baby Andrus was born at 12:12 p.m., Saturday, January 1, 2022 weighing 6 lbs. 8.6oz.

Dr. Thomas Jarnagin, obstetrician, delivered baby Andrus and Dr. Mia Ben is his pediatrician. Baby Andrus is their first born.

The family was presented with a congratulatory basket from the Women Services department.

In addition to mama, baby and daddy, also pictured from left are nurses Tiffany Knight, Courtney Simon, Amy Rosette and Billie Marcotte.