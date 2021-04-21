Opelousas General Health to administer Pfizer vaccines next week

COVID-19 vaccines will be available next week in St. Landry Parish.

Opelousas General Health System staff will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine during an event set for Monday.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Leonville Town Hall, located at 3722 La 31 in Leonville.

You need to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine. To do so, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel