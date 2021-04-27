Opelousas General announces virtual health fair

This year Opelousas General Hospital's Live 4 Life Health Fair will take place during a private Facebook Event.

All the same community vendors will be sharing their resources through an interactive PDF and video format.

Below are three ways to join in the health fair

1. Pre Register: Visit https://a.pgtb.me/1vzVg1 and have all of the Live 4 Life Virtual Health Fair resources sent straight to your inbox on May 10th.

2. Mark "Going" on this event to get notified when the Live 4 Life Virtual Health Fair resources go live on May 10th.

3. Tune in to this event page on May 10th for anymore info that might be shared. Participants who interact with the event can be entered in to receive a gift bag which can be picked up at a later date in a drive-thru format.

