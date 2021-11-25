Opelousas father arrested after findings in four-year-old child's autopsy

The suspicious death of a four-year-old child was initially reported to Opelousas Police on Sunday, November 21; it is now being investigated as a homicide.

Opelousas Police Department released Wednesday that after uncovering the initial findings of Raina Richard's autopsy, an arrest was made for her father, Joseph C. Mayon, 36.

Mayon was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:

First Degree Murder

Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles



Opelousas Police Department says they offer their deepest condolences to the family and would ask the community to keep them in their prayers through this difficult time.

