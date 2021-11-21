Opelousas cousins held a Thanksgiving Give Back

An Opelousas High student and his cousin is responsible for organizing a community event to give back to the city of Opelousas during the Thanksgiving season.

The Thanksgiving Give Back was held around noon on Saturday to give away non-perishable foods, dinner boxes, and more.

At Benny's Supermarket, Ivory Amos, 17, told KATC, "Today, I decided to team up with my cousin, Prolific City, and his clothing brand. We decided to do a Thanksgiving Give Back, giving bundles of Thanksgiving things such as cornbread, yams.. Too young, too old, you're never too old to come out and do something for the community and give back to where you come from. All I know is Opelousas. I don't know anything else so I decided to give back."

