Opelousas Council Members Decides If The Statue Can Stay On Government Property

This historic statue has been on the premises since February 22, 1920.

The parish president Jessie Ballard tells me he doesn't want to get rid of the statue but, he thinks it shouldn't be on government grounds.

"The request that came out of Mr. Cravings was that it's a statue hindering the black community to vote or aiming into the courthouse back in the day. If that is true then it needs to be removed okay and we will put it in a place where it needs to be."

After the council made the decision, Ballard says they've planned to move the statue within thirty days. He also says it will cost up to 60 thousand dollars, and instead of raising taxes for the project a private donor will provide the funds.

"Around $60,000 well, first of all, we can't afford that but we have a private citizen that is going to come up and do this. I'm very happy this private citizen is going to help us with this movement where it doesn't cost taxpayers that big chunk of change."

