Opelousas City Marshal's Office receives much needed equipment donation

The Opelousas City Marshal's office is now better equipped to serve the community with updated equipment.

New radios were purchased through a grant and assistance from the city.

The Marshal says the donation couldn't have come at a better time.

City Marshal Paul Mouton told KATC, "We came to the Mayor. We had radios, they just didn't work anymore and we couldn't find parts."

"Communication is very important for law enforcement because we are out there, and we face danger everyday," Mouton added.

The Opelousas City Marshal's office will use the new equipment to keep the community safe.