Opelousas City Marshal conducts round-up in city

Posted at 3:30 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 16:30:31-04

Opelousas Police finished a round-up late Wednesday night, starting at the City Marshal's office.

Officers began sweeping the city at around 2 p.m., serving bench warrants for almost 30 people.

"They shouldn't have to live like that," said City Marshal Paul Mouton. "And we're going to do something about it."

