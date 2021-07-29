Opelousas City Marshal conducts round-up in city

Opelousas Police finished a round-up late Wednesday night, starting at the City Marshal's office.

Officers began sweeping the city at around 2 p.m., serving bench warrants for almost 30 people.

"They shouldn't have to live like that," said City Marshal Paul Mouton. "And we're going to do something about it."

