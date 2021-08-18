Opelousas City Council adopts Downtown Master Plan

The Opelousas City Council last week officially adopted the Downtown Master Plan after two years of work.

The plan is more than 130 pages long and establishes a new vision for a "sustainable and livable" Opelousas over the coming years, officials say.

It was developed with community input in conjunction with the Center for Planning Excellence consulting team. The plan addresses a variety of issues and challenges, including housing and economic diversification, public safety, and parks and recreation.

“The Master Plan builds on the momentum we are already seeing in our community,” said Opelousas Mayor, Julius Alsandor. “We are one of Louisiana’s most historic towns and have witnessed how downtowns like ours can be transformed with good planning and strong partnerships. This plan for our community’s future will ensure Opelousas regains its rightful place among the top downtown areas in not only our region, but the entire state and southern U.S. We stand on our commitment of a well-planned, resilient and livable city for current and future residents for years to come.”

The plan establishes overall recommendations for the entire district, as well as more narrow sub-districts, which you can read more about here.

ODDD chairwoman Lena Charles said the adoption is a significant step because it means the plan is not just for the development district, but is for the entire City of Opelousas.

The latest draft of the Master Plan is below:

