Opelousas Catholic Seniors to present Passion Play on Palm Sunday

On Palm Sunday, seniors at Opelousas Catholic School will reenact the biblical story of the Passion of Jesus Christ.

And on Friday, students gathered at St. Landry Catholic Church to view a final dress rehearsal ahead of Sunday's performance for the public.

John Braham, Director of Faith Formation at Opelousas Catholic, says the Passion Play is an important part of kicking off Holy Week for the school and gets students prepared to celebrate.

"This is like the Super Bowl for the senior class," said Braham. "It's the beginning of the final steps that they always take for graduation. It's an honor that they bestow upon themselves to truly share the message in acting out Jesus's passion, his death and his resurrection."

Seniors John Paul Braham and Emily Richard, who play Jesus and Mary, said the play has brought them closer to the characters they portray and has helped them develop a deeper understanding of the events leading up to Easter.

"With Palm Sunday coming up, it's good to act out the story and tell the story of how Easter came to be," said Braham. "Just being able to play this role has been a honor."

The performance will take place on Palm Sunday, March 28 at 6:30 pm at St. Landry Catholic Church located on N. Main Street in Opelousas.

