Opelousas brings first robotics event

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Northwest High held their first ever vex robotics competition today.

The competition featured 20 teams from across Louisiana including: Catholic High of New Iberia and three teams from Northwest High.

This was also the first robotic competition ever in St. Landry Parish.

David Reed, Teacher and Robotics Coach, tells KATC, "The students build robots, they code the robots, they drive the robots and they compete in the vex robotics aim tipping point where two teams compete in the game and whoever gets the highest score wins and moves up in the rankings, and then, there's a playoffs where the winner moves on and the loser unfortunately is eliminated."

