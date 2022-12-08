Opelousas bridge closed until further notice

Dunbar Street Bridge near the intersection of Parkview Street is temporarily closed for repair until further notice.

Due to the condition of the Dunbar Street Bridge, the State has closed the bridge to all vehicle traffic as of this morning—without notification to City Administration or Council.

Access to all driveways will be maintained on either side of the closure.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Opelousas City Hall at 337-948-2520 or Public Works at 337-948-2550