Opelousas Boy Scout completes refurbishment of wildlife trail for Eagle Scout project

An Opelousas Boy Scout took on a refurbishment project at Sherburne Wildlife Management Area for his Eagle Scout Project.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Corbin Marks of Opelousas recently completed his Eagle Scout project, refurbishing the nature trail near his hometown of Opelousas.

Marks is with Boy Scout Troop 51.

LDWF says Marks replaced 11 tree identification markers and posts, cleaned and preserved three benches along the trail and cleaned the entire trail with assistance from other Scouts and Scout leaders from the troop.

Marks is the first Scout from his troop to complete an Eagle Scout project.

His father, Spencer Marks, an assistant Scoutmaster with the troop, deserves a big assist, Corbin said. In 1991, Spencer, a Boy Scout from Troop 165 in Opelousas, helped fellow Scout Jason Borne restore the same trail as his Eagle Scout project. Spencer completed his Eagle Scout project around the same time, which was repairing wood duck boxes on Little Alabama Bayou on Sherburne WMA.

“We began looking for projects around a year ago and my dad suggested we go out and look at the (Sherburne) trail to see if maybe it needed some restoration work,’’ said Corbin, who attends Magnet Academy For Cultural Arts School in Opelousas. “I thought it would be a good project right away. So we started in the summer (of 2021) and finished and had the project signed off on in November. I enjoyed it very much. Sherburne means so much to this area and to the community, it was nice to feel like we were giving something back to the community.’’

Spencer Marks said he thought the nature trail project was a perfect fit for Corbin.

“I was about Corbin’s age (14) when Jason did his project here,’’ Spencer Marks said. “It did need some updating. Corbin connected with (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Biologist Manager) Tony Vidrine (who oversees Sherburne WMA) and the rest is history. It’s fun to get back here. Sherburne has been a part of my life ever since I can remember. My family, my friends, we all love to hunt here. It’s a great place.’’

Sherburne WMA is located in Pointe Coupee Parish, via U.S. Highway 190, immediately across the Atchafalaya River from Krotz Springs. Access to the WMA via I-10 is also possible by using the Whiskey Bay Exit.

Best access to the nature trail, LDWF says, is via U.S. Highway 190. Take Louisiana Highway 975 from 190 and follow the signs to the nature trail.

