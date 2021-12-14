Opelousas announces new online tool for paying taxes

The City of Opelousas announced a new tool that will allow residents to pay taxes online.

City officials say this feature will "greatly improve residents experience and increase city staff efficiency."

“It’s another positive and upward step of improving our city services for the citizens and businesses we serve. In our pursuit of making the best better for our city, we are pleased to announce a new technological advancement for our tax collection department. With increased technology, innovation, and modernization as a goal of this administration, we have successfully upgraded this city service that will allow the clerks to be more efficient and give customers an easier option to access and complete city business. This improvement reflects this administration’s vision of continued growth and improvement of our operations and services for the better good of the city and people," Mayor Julius Alsandor said.

The website tool was launched December 1, 2021. Individuals and businesses can use the tool when paying taxes this year.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel