Opelousas 4th Annual Mardi Gras Parade

The Opelousas Mardi Gras parade had tons of floats, people, and it appeared attendees had a great time.

This years Opelousas Mardi Gras Parade was the 4th annual and started around 11:30am.

Many floats had a lot of different colors some included purple, green, gold, and red.

Families and friends gathered before the parade, to make sure they had a great view and, most importantly close enough to catch throws such as beads.

I spoke to people who were float riders on the Lily Pad Pediatrics float.

"I'm looking forward to throwing the beads at the parade and just having fun with family and friends and coworkers."

"I'm just going to be throwing beads and chilling." said Cherylynn Richard and Channing Pickney, Mardi Gras Attendees.

"We just wanted to provide a great family atmosphere, to come out and have a great time, the weathers perfect and that's what we do we just love to provide have a great time and provide that family fun atmosphere." said, Bruce Alsandor, Opelousas Mardi Gras resident.

Mardi Gras season is tradition in Louisiana it allows for people to gather, socialize, have fun and party together.