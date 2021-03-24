Opelousas man accused of impersonating a lawyer

An Opelousas man has been arrested and accused of impersonating a lawyer.

Derrian Joseph Guillory, 30, was booked by St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies with three counts of unlawful legal practice.

The investigation began in January, when Guillory allegedly represented himself as an inmate's attorney in order to meet with an inmate at the parish jail.

On January 26th 2021, Guillory requested to speak to an inmate due to a court proceeding that day. During court, Guillory was seen sitting in the seats for the public and not where the attorneys sit, which raised suspicions. A corrections deputy also overheard when Guillory approached an attorney, he was told to sit in the audience until his name was called.

The Corrections Section then opened an investigation and found that Guillory had visited the inmate under the guise of being an attorney three separate times posing as his attorney. A warrant was then issued for Guillory.