OPD working a shooting

Opelousas Police officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of Henry Street.

Witnesses report that a red vehicle passed by and fired multiple rounds at a home.

While three people were grazed by the gunfire, none of them accepted medical attention, Chief Martin McLendon says.

This is a very active investigation and as information becomes available it will be released, the chief said.

McLendon asks anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.