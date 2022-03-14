OPD searching for runaway 15-year-old

Opelousas Police are asking from help from the public in locating a 15-year-old runaway from Opelousas.

Police say Victoria Schoenberg was reported as a runaway by a parent on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Schoenberg left home at some point on overnight without permission, OPD said.

Victoria is described as being 5"1" and 115 lbs with reddish colored hair.

Anyone with information about Victoria Schoenberg’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

