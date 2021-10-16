OPD make additional arrest in North City Park shooting

Police have made an additional arrest in connection with a June 8 shooting at North City Park in Opelousas.

On Thursday, Jeremiah Noel was taken into custody at a residence on Angel Road by St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office detectives who were investigating an unrelated incident regarding a threat of violent crime, police say.

Noel was booked on charges of terrorizing, illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone, and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting at North City Park was an exchange between two opposing groups that had a previous unsettled dispute, police said at the time. They say the exchange of gunfire took place while the park was occupied by several people, including small children who were using the park's basketball court and other recreational facilities.

No one was injured; a juvenile suspect was also arrested in connection with the incident.

A previous arrest in the shooting was made in July, when police took John Lamb, Jr., into custody after warrants for charges related to the shooting were issued for his arrest. He was located when police responded to a tip that several people with firearms were at a residence on Ina Clare Dr., one who was believed to be involved in the North City Park shooting. He was booked on charges of terrorizing, illegal use of weapons, and possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone.

