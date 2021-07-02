OPD asking for help locating men allegedly involved in thefts, firearm incident

Opelousas Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with catalytic converter thefts and also in attempting to identify a man who allegedly discharged a firearm near a business.

James Thompson of Opelousas was involved in two separate incidents, each involving activity related to catalytic converter thefts, according to an OPD spokesperson. During the second incident, in June, Thompson was stopped for a license plate violation and found to be in possession of several catalytic converters and power tools commonly used in their thefts. Police also found various illegal narcotics in his possession, but police say Thompson fled before he could be taken into custody.

During a February 2021 incident, police say Thompson was observed under a vehicle by a witness who identified him as having recently tampered with a neighbor's vehicle. A vehicle belonging to Thompson was found near the incident, which police say also contained a catalytic converter and various tools and illegal narcotics. The investigation is ongoing. Thompson is currently wanted on the following charges:

February 2021 Incident: Theft, Possession Schedule I Drugs, Possession Schedule II Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

June 2021 Incident: Improper Display of License Plate, No proof of liability insurance, Driving under suspension, Possession of Schedule I Drugs, Possession of Schedule II Drugs, Resisting an officer

James Thompson

Secondly, police also need help identifying an individual wanted for allegedly illegally discharging a firearm near a local business on South Railroad Ave. on June 26. Officers responded to the business after an employee called to report that after having a verbal disagreement with a customer, the customer exited the store and fired several rounds from a handgun.

Attached is a photo obtained from store surveillance:

OPD

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of James Thompson or the identity of the person involved in the firearm incident should call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.

