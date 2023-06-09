OPD arrests Lafayette man, Opelousas teen in connection with shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Police Department has arrested a Lafayette man and an Opelousas juvenile in connection with a shooting that occurred last week, according to Special Operations Commander Major Mark Guidry.

On June 2, 2023, just before 7 pm, Opelousas Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Hayward and Mouton Streets, Major Guidry says.

Arriving officers in the area began speaking with witnesses. Area residences provided officers with high-quality video, which led officers to pursue a vehicle of interest. The identification of the vehicle ultimately led to the arrest of two individuals involved in the illegal discharge of a firearm, officials report.

Officers arrested Quinntarious Edwards, 20, of Lafayette, and a 17-year-old male juvenile of Opelousas. Authorities say both were charged with the following: Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

Lousisiana revised statute 14:94 reads as follows:



§94. Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities

A. Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities is the intentional or criminally negligent discharging of any firearm, or the throwing, placing, or other use of any article, liquid, or substance, where it is foreseeable that it may result in death or great bodily harm to a human being.



No injuries were reported during this incident.

Opelousas Police "will aggressively pursue charges against all individuals who recklessly endanger lives with the illegal use of firearms," the department states.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or download the P3 mobile App). Tipsters will remain anonymous and receive a $2,500 cash reward.