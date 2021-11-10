Online instruction continues in Port Barre for the rest of the week

Instruction at Port Barre Elementary, Middle and High schools will be online for the rest of the week.

The schools were dismissed early on Monday because of continuing water issues in the town, and have been online since then. They'll continue to be online for the rest of the week, but teachers and staff will report to school to deliver that instruction.

Port Barre kids who attend SLATS, CAPS, BIOMED, and WCTC will attend class as normal.

All of Port Barre is under a boil order.

Some improvements are being made at the town's well site, so the system is on bypass. That usually doesn't cause any disruption but this time it is causing low pressure issues.