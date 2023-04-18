One wounded, two arrested after Opelousas shooting

One man was wounded and two others arrested in an Opelousas shooting this morning.

Opelousas Police were called to the 800 block of Mia Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

They also were notified that a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, and an officer on patrol saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area. The victim is listed in stable condition at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

When police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver wouldn't pull over and then several people got out of the vehicle and ran. Officers found two of them, and seized several firearms from the vehicle and from the area where they arrested the two men.

Officers determined that the vehicle had been stolen from Lafayette. They seized five weapons; three hand guns and two rifles described by police as "assault weapons." They're still investigating to determine if the men arrested are connected to the Mia Street shooting.

Police booked:

Kenderous Rosette, 29, of Opelousas with Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Aggravated flight from an officer, Possession of a firearm with an Obliterated serial number and Illegal carrying of a firearm.

Romond Bruno, 22 of Lafayette with Aggravated flight from an officer, Possession of a firearm with an Obliterated serial number and Illegal carrying of a firearm.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting or any other violent crime to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.