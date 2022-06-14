Watch
One wounded in weekend shooting in Opelousas

Posted at 12:30 PM, Jun 14, 2022
One man was wounded early Saturday in a shooting near St. Cyr and Truman streets.

Opelousas Police say they were called to the area at about 3 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of shots fired. When they arrived, witnesses saiid a man had gone to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was driving in the area when someone fired a gun at his vehicle, hitting the vehicle multiple times, police say.

The shooting is still under investigation and more details will be provided when they become available.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.

