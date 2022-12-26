One wounded in Sunset shooting early Monday

One person was wounded in a shooting early Monday, Sunset Police say.

Department spokesman Major Peter Guidry III said police were called to the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Pershing Highway at about 2 a.m. Monday.

Grand Coteau Police and St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to assist, Guidry said.

Investigating officers found multiple spent shell casings on the road, and then got a call from Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies about a person who showed up at a Lafayette hospital with several gunshot wounds.

There were several people in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but only one person was being treated for gunshot wounds, Guidry said. Guidry said victim is listed in stable condition.

If anyone has any information to please contact the Sunset Police Department at 337-662-5555.