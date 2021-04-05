Watch
One person shot at Grand Coteau gas station

Posted at 10:23 PM, Apr 04, 2021
One person suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a Lafayette hospital after a shooting at a Grand Coteau gas station.

Grand Coteau Police tell us that there was an incident inside a gas station. Two people were fighting and a third was trying to break up the fight, police say.

During that struggle, one person was shot. He ran out of the station and collapsed in the parking lot, police say. He was transported to a Lafayette hospital. His condition is not known this evening.

At least one person is in custody.

This is a developing story and we will update with more information as soon as it is available.

