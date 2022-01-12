One person dies in St. Landry Parish crash

A Sunset man died in a Tuesday afternoon crash, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies say.

Adrian Marc Encalarde of Sunset died in the crash, which happened about 5:15 p.m. on Boxie Road in Sunset.

The driver of the vehicle ran off of the road and struck an excavator that was parked on private property near the shoulder of Boxie Road. Encalarde was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say.

Blood was drawn from Encalarde and toxicology results are pending at this time; however, speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.