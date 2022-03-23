One killed Tuesday in Opelousas shooting

One man is dead following an overnight shooting in Opelousas.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9:30 pm on March 22 in the area of Raymond Street near Grolee.

The department says that shots were fired into the victim's home.

No suspects have been identified.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

