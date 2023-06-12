One dead, two injured following shooting in Palmetto

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz is confirming that his detectives are investigating a shooting which occurred on June 11, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. in the Palmetto area.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call through 911 concerning a shooting on Snows Road outside the Village of Palmetto. Multiple calls through 911 were received afterwards stating that multiple people had been shot, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

Three people were shot, two of the victims, male and female, were transported to an area hospital for their injuries. The third victim, a female, died at the scene. The suspect is still unknown at this time.

The detectives are working leads and no other details are being released due to it being an active investigation. Anyone have information on this, please call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or dial**TIPS on any mobile to device. All tips are anonymous.

