One dead another wounded in St. Landry Parish shooting

One person is dead and another injured following a shooting Tuesday night in St. Landry Parish

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, on February 15 at 7:28 PM, deputies responded to the 9400 block of Hwy. 105 in Melville to reports of a shooting.

One victim, identified as Wade Edward Smith, was found unresponsive at the scene. A second victim was located near a burnt vehicle.

Deputies say Smith had died from gunshot wounds.

The second victim was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center from injuries sustained from the incident.

Investigators say they have identified a person of interest and the investigation is ongoing.

Details on what caused the vehicle fire were not provided.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel