One arrested in Eunice shooting

A Eunice man has been arrested in connection with a May 23 shooting on S. Beulah Street.

According to chief Randy Fontenot, the shooting, which occurred at the Sunrise Apartment complex, stemmed from an argument earlier in the day at the suspect's residence concerning custody and/or visitation of a child.

Kevin Williams, Jr., 22, is facing two counts of attempted second degree murder. One person was injured in the shooting, Fontenot says.

Police say Williams was arrested Friday, May 28, in the center of E Laurel Ave. (US Hwy 190) following a traffic stop, disrupting traffic flow.

