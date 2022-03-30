One arrested, another still wanted in Opelousas shooting on Grolee Street

Opelousas Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a second suspect involved in a March 19, 2022 shooting.

Police say after receiving tips from the community officers were able to arrest 24-year-old Isiasha Alijah Pierre of Opelousas for his involvement in the shooting. That incident happened at the Super Looper located at 1344 West Grolee Street.

Pierre was booked for the following:



Illegal use of weapons,

Terrorizing

Attempted-second-degree murder

The second shooter was identified as 24-year-old Kenani Guillory of Opelousas. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Officers believe that Guillory may have fled the area and has tried to change his appearance.

Video footage showed that a silver Hyundai drove onto the parking lot and parked at a gas pump. A white Honda is then seen circling around the parking lot on the opposite side of the gas pump.

The driver of the white Honda is seen lowering the driver-side window when the passenger and driver of the silver Hyundai stepped out of the vehicle and begin shooting at the Honda using a pistol and a rifle. Both of the vehicles then fled the scene using Grolee and Bullard.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting or the whereabouts of Guillory to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

