Opelousas General is working to make it easier for people to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

They have set up a vaccination event for next week.

OGHS staff will be administering COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, May 10 at the Opelousas Housing Authority from 8am - 12 Noon.

To schedule your shot, visit:

https://bookoghs.timetap.com/ [bookoghs.timetap.com]

If you need help setting up your appointment, call 337.447.2262.