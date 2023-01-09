OGHS partners with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Opelousas General Health System (OGHS) and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center (Mary Bird Perkins) today announced an agreement that has Mary Bird Perkins physicians accepting patients at the St. Landry facility.

Officials say that through this partnership, Acadiana patients have convenient access to Louisiana’s largest team of cancer care specialists through Mary Bird Perkins. Cancer services will continue to be provided on OGHS’ South Campus, 3983 I-49 S. Service Rd.

“Opelousas General and Mary Bird Perkins share a passion for bringing high-quality patient care to communities where people live and work. We are proud to partner with OGHS in pursuit of our mission to improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer,” said Jonas Fontenot, president and CEO of Mary Bird Perkins.

St. Landry Parish has the highest mortality rate in the Acadiana region and is in the top 10 parishes in Louisiana with the highest mortality rate, according to the Louisiana Tumor Registry.

"Opelousas General Health System opened the doors of its first Cancer Center in 1988 and has been dedicated to providing this community with comprehensive cancer care services utilizing the latest technology in cancer treatment," said Kenneth Cochran, RN, DSc, FACHE, president and chief executive officer, Opelousas General Health System. "This partnership offers a sustained continuation of growth in the enhancement of those services and will have the biggest impact on our patients, which is ultimately why we continue to strive for better access to care."

Over time, OGHS and Mary Bird Perkins expect to grow the Cancer Center with additional resources, enhanced clinical support and advances in cancer care normally only available at national facilities.

Bryan Bienvenu, M.D. and David Hanson, M.D., Mary Bird Perkins, are now accepting patients at the OGHS campus. Both physicians are board certified medical oncologists practicing with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and members of Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates (LHOA). Nurse practitioners Rachel Cunningham, FNP, Kasey Dunn, FNP and Brittany Fortie, FNP, will continue to provide support for cancer patients at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center at Opelousas General Health System.

