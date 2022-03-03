OGHS Foundation offers scholarships to St. Landry Parish students

The Opelousas General Health System Foundation has begun accepting scholarship applications for St. Landry Parish students pursuing higher education degrees in the healthcare field.

“We understand that the educational opportunities for individuals may not be realized due to financial constraints, so we are offering scholarships to these students interested in entering the healthcare field. This is the fifteenth year of the scholarship program,” said Tracey Antee, Executive Director of OGHS Foundation.

The scholarship can be used for courses in medical fields such as nursing, respiratory therapy, radiologic technology, medical records, medical office assistant, patient care technician, and other healthcare-related fields as approved by the scholarship committee.

OGHS Foundation said scholarship amounts may include partial or full payment of tuition at Louisiana State University, Louisiana State University at Alexandria, Louisiana State University at Eunice, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Southern University, or South Louisiana Community College – TH Harris Campus and Lafayette campuses only for the approved healthcare-related programs.

Qualifications for eligibility include:

Must be a resident of St. Landry Parish or employee of OGHS

Must have applied to one of the above-listed institutions for one of the approved healthcare-related programs

Must not qualify for the TOPS program

According to OGHS, scholarships are awarded upon the basis of academic background, probability of graduation, maturity, financial status, community involvement, and availability of resources and the needs of Opelousas General Health System.

The amount of the scholarships will vary with each recipient based upon the number of applicants, the amount of funding available and your chosen field.

Scholarships will be awarded in May.

The deadline to turn in applications is March 18, 2022.

Applications can be downloaded at www.opelousasgeneral.com.

