More animals seized this week in St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish Officials provided an update on Friday afternoon to the case involving more than 175 dogs being removed from a home last week.

Parish President Jessie Bellard says that last week's investigation at a home on Lago Road, the vet determined that the dogs should be taken from the home because the dogs allegedly had issues including broken jaws and bulging eyes.

"It was a gruesome sight," Bellard said of last weeks seizure.

11 dogs were picked up on Thursday at a location in Sunset. Bellard says that at least a hundred were probably moved from the location prior to seizure. Numerous empty cages, Bellard says, indicates that more animals were removed.

In that case a vet determined that the animals were not in good health and they would be evaluated to see if charges against the owner were necessary.

In a most recent update in the case Lago Road case, The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office states that it is being handled by Animal Control.

"We are waiting on the vet's report prior to proceeding with any charges on our part if it is necessary to charge," a spokesperson for the department said on Thursday.

No determination has been made on charges, according to Bellard.

Bellard says that "puppy mills" would be fine if the owners would take care of the animals and run the businesses appropriately. He says he has never seen a properly run puppy mill.

"We end up with an over population of animals," he said. "It becomes a financial burden on the parish but the non-profits are very helpful."

Several non-profits have been helping to take those animals from the locations for evaluations.

Bellard asks that residents report these cases to animal control and law enforcement when they believe animals may be at risk. "Just like with any crime in the parish, if you see something, say something."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel