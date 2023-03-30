Officer placed on administrative leave for alleged misconduct at Opelousas High

OPELOUSAS, La. — On March 29, 2023, the Opelousas Police Department opened an internal investigation into alleged officer misconduct at Opelousas High School.

The officer, assigned to work as a security officer for the high school, has since been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation, Opelousas Police say.

According to Major Mark Guidry, Special Operatiaons Commander, the alleged misconduct from one security officer was reported to another security officer at the school who then properly reported the information to school administration and the Opelousas Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing. More details will be released as the investigative process progresses, authorities say.