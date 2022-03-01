OFD: Fire extinguished at former Southwest Elementary School

The Opelousas Fire Depart says they responded to a fire at the former Southwest Elementary School on Burr Street.

Fire Chief Charles Mason says the fire was contained to one classroom and has been extinguished. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the cause.

The school was closed years ago, officials say.

The building is under construction however, no one was working at the site when the fire occurred.

