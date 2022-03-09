Northwest High Robotics Team headed to World Robotics Championship

Northwest High School Robotics Team, The Jawas, will be representing St. Landry Parish at the World Robotics Championship in Dallas, Texas.

The competition this year is on May 3-16, 2022.

The St. Landry Parish Schools System says The Jawas secured a space in the competition thanks to several wins including the State Skills Champion, State Tournament Runner Up, and receiving the Innovate Award at the Louisiana High School State Robotics Competition at Louisiana State University in Alexandria, LA.

These wins secured the team three of seven slots allotted to Louisiana for the World Championship.

This season’s Vex Robotics Game entitled ‘Tipping Point’ was the most successful season The Jawas have had, the school system says. They competed in seven competitions across Louisiana and won fifteen awards.

The Jawas are ranked Number 1 of 54 teams in Louisiana, 275th of 3,805 in the United States, and 319th of 4,245 in the World.

The Jawa team members include Seth Manual - 12th grade; David Kilcrease - 12th grade; Bryan Lecompte - 12th grade; Hannah Godeaux - 12th grade; Davin Broce - 11th grade. Their teacher is Mr. David Reed.

SLPSS says Northwest High Robotics started in 2018 with one team, The Jawas, consisting of three students. The school has expanded to three teams with over twenty students. Last year, Northwest High School Robotics hosted two nationwide virtual competitions and two in-person matches this year.

In 2020, The Jawas qualified for the World Robotics Championships, but unfortunately, the competition was canceled due to COVID-19. This year marks to first in-person World Championship Robotics Competition since 2020.

